Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

