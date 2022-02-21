Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.77% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $123,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.57 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

