Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $214.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

