Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.38. 721,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $175.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

