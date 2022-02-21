Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

