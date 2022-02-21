Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

