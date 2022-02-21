Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

