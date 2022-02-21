VeChain (VET) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $289.36 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008188 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

