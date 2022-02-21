Venator Materials (VNTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNTR stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 755.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.