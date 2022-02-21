Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Boosted by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for about 10.6% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Vericel worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 148.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 26.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 14,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,685. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,490.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

