Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 14,886 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 223.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of AA stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

