Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 2,326 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 717,491 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 735,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUS opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

