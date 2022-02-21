Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 132.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,671 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 12,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.