Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 183.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $473.93 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.26 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.31 and a 200-day moving average of $463.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

