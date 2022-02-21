Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.33% of COVA Acquisition worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

