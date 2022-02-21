Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 995,405 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

NYSE:DKS opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.