Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Reduced by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

VRTX opened at $229.61 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.