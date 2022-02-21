Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $371.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.45 and its 200-day moving average is $410.17. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $321.39 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

