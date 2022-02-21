Vestcor Inc Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABMD stock opened at $298.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.74. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

