Vestcor Inc Has $578,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $114.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

