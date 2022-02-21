Vestcor Inc Has $694,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.82 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

