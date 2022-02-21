Vestcor Inc Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $114.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

