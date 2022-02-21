Vestcor Inc Purchases 13,797 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 156.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,925,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $21,099,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,550 shares of company stock worth $12,071,520. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.