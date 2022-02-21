Vestcor Inc Sells 685 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.