ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

