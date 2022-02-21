Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €255.07 ($289.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOW3 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €3.90 ($4.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €180.10 ($204.66). 1,001,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is €183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €189.07. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

