Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €180.10 ($204.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. Volkswagen has a one year low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a one year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.