Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,588 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Inari Medical worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

