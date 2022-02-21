Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 7,602 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coherent worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.17. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.