Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $131.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.57. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

