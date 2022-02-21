Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Stephens increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

