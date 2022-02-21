Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 303,329 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,329 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of First Majestic Silver worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $205,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.