Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,060 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Alleghany worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $687.80 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $601.26 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $669.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

