Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 79,073 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $58.79 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

