Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 26,776 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,776 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

