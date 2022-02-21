Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 864 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

