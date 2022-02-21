Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Balchem stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

