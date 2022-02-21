Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 107,198 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,198 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 266.84% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.