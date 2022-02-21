Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $13.60 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

