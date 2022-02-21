Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $65.78 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

