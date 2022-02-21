Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VYGVF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.