W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.36. 810,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

