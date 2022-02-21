WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WKME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.
NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.79 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
