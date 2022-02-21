Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce $139.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $145.27 billion. Walmart posted sales of $138.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $588.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $592.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $608.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.19 billion to $613.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

