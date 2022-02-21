Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $42.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 315,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $7,917,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,892,210 shares of company stock worth $108,582,043 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $53,050,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

