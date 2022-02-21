Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Volume Reaches $316,083.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $6.82 million and $316,083.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.04 or 0.06914588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,565.63 or 1.00211145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051033 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.