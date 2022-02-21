Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ironSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:IS opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. ironSource has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

