Wedbush Trims Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price to $10.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Matterport has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

