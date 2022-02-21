Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.18% of Medpace worth $216,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medpace by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

