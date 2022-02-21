Wellington Management Group LLP Has $180.82 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.06% of Entegris worth $180,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

